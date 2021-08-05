Legal Clinic: My insurer violated my privacy. Can I sue?

My doctor diagnosed me with severe depression.

What you need to know:

  • Contracts in general afford us a thin line between private and public information.
  • At the point of breach, such information is made public while redress is pursued.
  • What is considered private could be shared within parameters that do not jeopardise the parties involved, such as the scenario depicted through an insurer and insured relationship.

Hello,
My doctor diagnosed me with severe depression but after that, my medical insurance provider kept calling me to ask me personal questions, as if it was somehow my fault or controllable. Or as if they were doubting the veracity of my doctor's diagnosis. Are they allowed to do this? I felt like my privacy was being violated.

