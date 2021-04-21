Legal Clinic: My sister is married to an abusive man. How can I help her?

Clergy enslave people into abusive relationships through such edicts as “what God has put together, let no man put asunder.

By  Eric Mukoya

  • Your sister understands the consequences since she goes ahead to take P 3 forms but unable to display the decision in this grievous matter. 
  • On the strength of Article 28, which emphasises the right to the inherent dignity of a person and further legitimacy found at Article in 22 (2a), you are guided by Section 10 (2-c), which by the permission of the court you may apply for a Protection Order on behalf of your sister.
  • When seeking the leave of court, you may have to demonstrate why you inform your action since you are not a police officer or her representative.

My case does not involve me but my sister. She is married to an abusive man, and we have, countless times, filled P3 Forms only for her to retract her statements and refuse to push forward with the cases. My question is, is there anything we can do about it from a legal perspective? I am afraid he will kill her one day.

