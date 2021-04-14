My ex stopped me from seeing my child because I don’t provide

Depressed man

I can't afford child upkeep but I want to see my child 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Mukoya

What you need to know:

  • Anyone who seeks to take another to court demonstrates the desire to find a solution to an impending problem.
  • There are enough stories in public purview to confirm how separated, or divorced couples who hold disharmonised parenting preferences tend to evoke desperation, anger, frustrations and sometimes despair when dealing with child maintenance and custody. 
  • We must again arrest your fear. 

Hello Eric,
My ex and I share custody of our daughter. We were together for three years before she left. She is a successful career woman while I am a struggling businessman. I used to provide for them when she left but then, with Covid-19, business opportunities dried up. I could barely afford to feed myself, let alone my family. As such, she became hostile to me and refused to let me see our daughter. My question is: Do I have the right to demand to see her? She claims I have no rights because I have not been providing and even threatened to take me to court.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME My life in crime

  2. Legal Clinic: I can't afford child upkeep but I want to see my child

  3. PRIME Baraza: In search of a practical, roomy car

  4. PRIME Kitoto: I’m tired of carrying financial burden in our marriage

  5. PRIME Wife Speak: Lousy customer service mirrors our relationships

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.