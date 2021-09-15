Jane Njenga and Steven Kuria: We are here for each other, for better or worse

Jane Wanjiru Njenga

Jane Wanjiru Njenga and Steven Kuria have been there for each other against all odds.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

There are many reasons Jane Wanjiru Njenga is grateful to have cheated death in the 1998 bomb blast, including being able to take care of her children. But most importantly, she is thankful that she is still alive and able to stretch a graceful hand at her husband’s time of need.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.