I think Valentine’s Day is a scam

This is a day a man is supposed to be on his best lovey-dovey behaviour, even if, due to no fault of his, dishonour was his daily portion for 365 straight days.

Here’s the whole truth and nothing but. All the lovey-dovey words and deeds, done in one day, cannot repair the damage that has been caused by dishonour.

This is the one day in the year when some men are treated like kings. Once the calendar day rolls over, it’s back to business as usual; tramp treatment.

Kingly treatment is not medication to be doled out in tiny doses. It is oxygen. Without it, a man is as good as dead.

This is the day a man’s ego is supposedly built up – or repaired - by good deeds. But, over the past 300-plus days, every little thing that’s near and dear to this man was torn down by acts straight out of a narcissist’s playbook.

Honey, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

This is the one day in the year a man is supposed to forget all the sins that have been committed against him, some of which were swept under the rug. He is supposed to act like things are peaches and cream.

Pretentious day

Men are simple beings. For the sake of peace and quiet, they may act like they have forgotten the ills you were too proud to ask forgiveness for. Tell you what? The pretentious nature of this day makes hurt men sick to death.

This is the only day a man is given his flowers and, if he’s lucky, the most mind-blowing sex in the world. He is expected to shout his appreciation on the mountains, over the hills and everywhere.

All the red roses in the world cannot bring back the fluttering multi-hued butterflies, which died when a man was dishonoured and treated worse than a tramp. A card is akin to placing a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound on a heart.

This is the day a man is supposed to smile like a Cheshire cat on catnip, although, deep inside, he is hurting like crazy. The selfies are supposed to look like a million bucks, for the gram ... and her girls. He is supposed to sell a lie because keeping it real is, ostensibly, for suckers.

A plastic smile for one day just gives the heart more cracks. And, before you know it, the cracks will be too far gone to repair.

This is the day a man is supposed to have a positive attitude, although he has been battling depression since the pandemic kicked in ... and kick-started a chain of events that exposed his relationship for what it really is; an illusion. On lovers’ day, he is told to snap out of it, like it’s a light switch or something.

A forced positive attitude on one supposed special day, to drive an agenda, only aggravates a depressed mind.

This is the day a man is supposed to show he cares. He is supposed to put on more shows than the Nairobi International Trade Fair.

Here’s the thing. A man shows he cares when he does these trillions of things you don’t notice. Don’t wait for the fireworks to show you he cares; just revel in the warmth of his presence.

This is the day a man is expected to be the life of the party, whereas, all year long, he has been battling suicidal ideations. During that time the Grim Reaper was camping at his front door, and he was chastised and told to man up. He was called weak. Yet, even in that state, he was carrying y’all. And then some.