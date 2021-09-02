Just a Man: Spiritual diagnosis of depression

Depression. The unseen deadly disease. Well, unseen via casual physical observation. This is why I will give you a sneak peek into what's seen in the spiritual realm when a man has depression.

As someone who's suffered depression and is still trying to get his spiritual eyes fully opened, below are some of the two realities - I posit - that a man with depression grapples with …

What's seen in the physical realm; a man who's always lost in his thoughts. He always seems to be in his own world.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a soul that is utterly lost and is trying to find its way in a mind-boggling maze. Yup. He's in his own world. It's a world that a lost soul retreats into to find solace. If a lost soul stays too long in this space, it may be eternally lost and can only see itself back home via the routes of antidepressants or faith healing.

Somebody, please be this man's radar and rudder.

What's seen in the physical realm; a man who has lost his appetite for food.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a man who's starving to death, in full public view. It's not out of choice, though.

Medicine

Food's medicine. Somebody, please be this man's treatment buddy.

What's seen in the physical realm; a man who's living in a darkened house, with all the curtains drawn. Or, he's disappeared from social media.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a man's who's sending frantic SOSes. Darkness signifies death. The world is dead to this man. Pretty soon, if nothing is done, it's the stench of rotting human flesh that will cause "concerned" folks to break into his house.

Somebody, call this man up and offer him "accessible ears".

What's seen in the physical realm; a man walking absentmindedly. He crosses the road without watching out for cars.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a real walking dead. His death warrant has already been signed.

Somebody, please hold this man's hand. Help him cross the roads of life.

What's seen in the physical realm; a well-dressed man who will go to work and church.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a man who's dressed in bandages, head to toe. In other instances, it's a man who's dressed in burial clothes; while attending his day-to-day activities.

Somebody, please pour balm on this man's wounds. Pray and perform a Lazarus on him.

What's seen in the physical realm; a man who's making plans for the future.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a man who's reached the end of his rope. When number two hits the fan, his loved ones will gasp: "But he had plans. We never saw this coming."

Somebody, please make this man your Plan A. Prioritise his mental health.

Will never hurt a fly

What's seen in the physical realm; a man who will never hurt a fly.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; a man who's hurting like crazy. And if he doesn't deal with hurt, he'll cause unfathomable hurt to himself and others.

Physical realm

Somebody, please get this man professional and spiritual help. Quick.

What's seen in the physical realm; a pleasant man who's humorously active on social media.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; an emotional mess. A man who's crying bucket-loads of tears inside. The humour is just camouflage, which you fell for.

Somebody, be vulnerable. Show this man that it's okay to let go of his waterworks.

What's seen in the physical realm; a lethargic or lazy man who cannot meet his work targets. Two stern warnings haven't had any impact on him.

What's perceived in the spiritual realm; an almost dead workhorse. Those warnings are akin to flogging an almost dead horse. One more strike, and he'll give up the ghost.