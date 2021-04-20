Don’t take ‘any job’

Life jacket

My prayer for Mr X and others is, when any boat shows up, they’ll board; but won’t go with the flow to Any Port.

Photo credit: Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • Unless you’re sending a job application to a religious organisation, matters of creed should be kept out of an average CV. 
  • "Any job” can become the job, especially if one starts a family while they are in “any job”, and responsibilities.

As a newspaper columnist, I regularly receive feedback from readers concerning a wide range of issues. Some write to me to echo or rebuff what I shared. Others believe that because I’m blessed with this 600-word platform in a national newspaper, I can help them to - not only speak truth to power - but also aid in highlighting some pertinent issues on the ground. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Legal Clinic: My sister is married to an abusive man. How can I help her?

  2. Pawrenting: Your family dog apes your children: study

  3. PRIME Defensive driving

  4. PRIME A sister’s keeper

  5. Kitoto: We’ve dated online for six years, but have never met physically

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.