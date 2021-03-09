Does she love me or not? I’m confused

Philip Kitoto

I am John. I am 21, and there is this girl who tells me how much she loves me, but I don’t know if I can trust her.

Please advise.

Hi,

The first step in becoming fully aware of the nature and extent of the love she professes to have for you is to ask yourself why you don’t trust her words. Is it because she presents herself as untrustworthy? If you dismiss or deny yourself this trust, then it is most likely to remain an illusion.

Another crucial issue to ask yourself is whether your lack of trust could be removed by you talking to her.

Have you ever told her how you feel? Fear only leads to lack of closeness. It is through open and frank talk that you will be able to test your feelings.

Is he cheating on me with his ex?

Hi Pastor Kitoto,

I am in a dilemma. I am in love with a friend. He approached me once, but I pushed him away. Afterwards, he came to me asked for advice about his relationship, and I advised him to go straighten things out with his girlfriend, but he refused to give up on me.

To cut a long story short, we’re in a relationship now. I should be happy, but his ex keeps calling him. I feel as if he’s cheating on me with her. Should I ask him about it or keep quiet?

Hi,

Relationships can indeed be complicated. You definitely need to demand information that you feel will shed greater light on who your boyfriend really is. Every relationship thrives where a certain level of security is guaranteed.

I am of the opinion that you could be setting yourself up for more distress if you are not firm enough.

I encourage you not to allow the lack of disclosure to cloud your relationship. Keeping quiet or allowing ambiguity in your relationship will only come to haunt you later.

I suggest that you don’t get too emotionally entangled in this relationship if you’re uncertain about it.