KIA Optima
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Baraza, I’m eyeing the KIA Optima, but it’s rare on our roads…

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

Hello Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Posted a Jerusalema challenge video? You'll pay for that

  2. PRIME Baraza JM: You already bought the car, why do you want a review?

  3. Pastor Philip Kitoto: My girlfriend makes me feel insecure

  4. My husband won't have sex with me

  5. Henry ole Kulet: Proud defender of our African identity

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.