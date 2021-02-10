Toyota Fortuner
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

I want to replace my DISCO 3 with yet another reliable SUV

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • As soon as I saw the word “reliable”, my mind immediately rushed to Toyota, and when you said 7 million pieces-of-eight, I knew I had the car for you.
  • I know I am asking you to buy a brand new car, and why not? It comes with a warranty and you are sure you are the first owner.

Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Why more Kenyans are divorcing

  2. Single Mum Tales: Damsel in distress and a perfect gentleman

  3. PRIME The ABCs of an amicable divorce

  4. PRIME ‘I should have taken time to know him well first’

  5. PRIME Baraza JM: I have just the car for you...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.