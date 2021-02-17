BMW
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

I got myself a BMW, what do you think about the car?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • I test drove the G30 BMW, the current 5 Series model, in South Africa back when it was launched and for a moment there it looked like the Bavarians had sobered up, but I was wrong.
  • They started selling us grilles with cars attached to them and in a shameless display of hubris that I will bet my contract will come back to bite them, they dismissed feedback.

Hello Sir Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Ask HR: How do I get rid of this intense desire to behave like my new colleagues?

  2. Home Engineer: Motherhood is love

  3. Rev Njue: Parenting can’t be delegated

  4. Our love is tried, tested and true

  5. Kitoto: I’m 26 and I prefer dating older women

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.