A letter from one common man to another - I see you

Common man

There are examples of men who have made tons of clean money.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • Common Man, you have to change your attitude toward wealth and its acquisition.
  • Common Man, you also need to drop your drinking habit.

Dear Common Man, 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.