Empty wallet
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

On wives’ reluctance to spend their own money 

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • We genuinely hear you, gentlemen, and we shall take note to join forces in meeting the family finances.
  • When you do not fully involve your wife in making financial decisions, she will let you run the show.

Following the number of responses from husbands that I receive, I decided to dedicate one article every month to Hubby Speak.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. As a village girl, networking was key to my career mobility

  2. Ask HR: Should I reveal that I am about to resign because of my bad boss?

  3. Nawal El Saadawi: Egypt’s grand novelist and global activist

  4. PRIME Young gamers putting Kenya on global spotlight

  5. Remembering Afro-jazz icon Manu Dibango

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.