Elderly couple
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Of culture, love and marriage

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Here is the disclaimer then, I am not a marriage counsellor.
  • I have probably told you to leave your abusive spouse if you write to me sharing about blatantly abusive behaviour.

Si kwa ubaya - is how we say it in Swahili – but I need to clarify something. I am a creative writer who is passionate about relationships. Being the foundation of society, the family requires to function; otherwise, we will have a genuinely dysfunctional community.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. One giant step: Moon race hots up

  2. Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

  3. Where are women in the 2022 presidential race?

  4. Just a Man: Every destiny's child needs a Mr Mburia

  5. Living with allergies and pets

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.