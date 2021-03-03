Wife Speak: Before you pass judgement…

Nairobi and life, in general, has now taught me to seek to know people, talk to them, and hear their story, before judging them. 

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • We tend to look at the outward and either dismiss, judge or warm up to people based on their appearance and demeanour
  • The shock on you when choosing a life partner based on these superficial elements.
  • Rethink before you dismiss or settle for a spouse just because of their appearance or demeanour.

A friend recommended a taxi hire when I enquired about airport pick up from Kisumu to Kakamega for a work assignment. On the D-day, Paul, a big guy with a hearty laugh, picked me up. He treated me like royalty, something that does not happen in the service industry in Kenya. He offered wet wipes for my hands, opened doors, handled my luggage and asked for my preferred music. He also gave me a brief of the trip to Kakamega.

