Never a dull moment as you age together

There is never a dull moment as you age together in marriage.

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Some folly is healthy for a marriage. You have to fall in love with another human being so thoroughly that it hinges on folly.
  • You have to be utterly ignorant of the fact that opposites attract and attack.

I watched my very young niece and her equally young husband with their toddler, and a thought came to mind; people should get married in their early twenties for three main reasons; energy, naivety and folly.

