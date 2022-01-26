The Reel: “Manifest” is worth the suspense 

A screen grab from the trailer of the series "Manifest". 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It starts with passengers aboard Montego Air flight 828 that takes off from Jamaica destined to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA.
  • A flight that is supposed to take a few hours takes five years to land.
  • And that is just the beginning of the suspenseful moments in the series currently airing on Netflix and ranked top 10 in Kenya.

I am a sucker for mystery films. And that is what made me stay awake to watch the series Manifest. It starts with passengers aboard Montego Air flight 828 that takes off from Jamaica destined to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, USA.

