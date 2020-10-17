MOVIE: SINCERELY DAISY

October seems to be a pleasant month for some film makers in Kenya. Kenya's third film "Sincerely Daisy" is on Netflix. Drum rolls!





I was so excited to watch it. More than half of the dialogue is in Swahili with a spruce of sheng language. The storyline revolves around a young Kenyan woman who has excelled in her high school studies. With that, her future seems secure. However, things turn for the worse when Daisy and her family realise that they do not have the financial capabilities to send her to Beijing for further studies. It tests Daisy's relationship with her parents, friends and romantic partner.





Another thing that I loved about this film is the portrayal of Daisy's family. Cool mother, cooler father and a couple that is deeply in love and fun to be around. Sincerely Daisy was directed by Nick Mutuma, a Kenyan actor who has starred in many films including shuga, disconnect and This is It. It’s written by Natasha Likimani

Sincerely Daisy is about family, timeless friendships, ambitions and economic woes. Watch it.



