Super Sema: Africa’s First kid superhero animated series

Lupita Nyong’o

Award-winning Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (4)

By  ZAITUN ALI

What you need to know:

  • Sema, is a 10-year-old African girl with an extraordinary ability to change the world!
  • She uses her imagination, technology and a heavy dose of determination to save the day and protect the "neo-Africa-futuristic community of Dunia”, from the evil villain, Tobor.
  • She merits prestige in our African culture through this role.

A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. Sema, is a 10-year-old African girl with an extraordinary ability to change the world! She uses her imagination, technology and a heavy dose of determination to save the day and protect the "neo-Africa-futuristic community of Dunia”, from the evil villain, Tobor. She merits prestige in our African culture through this role.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. My wife moved out of our bedroom

  2. Why is your child throwing up with no fever? This food could be the cause

  3. Hotelier with an unbeaten love for literature launches prize

  4. Benga King ‘Dr’ Collela Mazee to be honoured

  5. There is no need for a radical review of the English syllabus

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.