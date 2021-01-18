Is Nairobi ready for Bensoul’s ‘Nairobi’?

The soulful vocalist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Benson Mutua, better known to you as Bensoul, has never been shy to express that, at every opportunity, he is there to leave a legacy. He never minces his words in all his hits, and the lyrical aspect of his new hit song, ‘Nairobi’ is what has sold it out for him most.

The video to this new hit is finally out. It is now three days since the release, and it has managed to scoop a whole 819k views. He has featured his multitalented label-mate - Nviiri the Storyteller, the celebrated lyricist -Mejja, and Sauti Sol - the multi-award-winning afro-pop band.

What’s bad for your heart, is good for your art

Nairobi was written during the pandemic. It was one of the songs in his Quarantunes EP, released in 2020, “I wrote it when I was not feeling well, during the pandemic, but I guess, “What’s bad for your heart, is good for your art,” said the Sol generation star.

Dating life in Nairobi City

The first time he introduced “Nairobi” to the public, was during a virtual Blankets & Wine concert, last month where him, Zeshary Jean and Muthoni the Drummer Queen performed the song and left fans wanting for more.

The song “Nairobi’’ is straightforward, as it tends to paint a true picture of the dating life in Nairobi City and how everyone is sharing his/her partner with other people without knowing. This is how it is denoted in the song, “Na hii Nairobi si sahani, ni sinia”

“Nairobi” was written by Bensoul, Bien-Aimé Baraza and Mejja while its audio was produced by So Fresh 254, Bensoul and Savara.

Spice up the tune

Then who better than Mejja to come in and spice up the tune with his lyrics. This was the actual highlight of the song. His part aroused different opinions from the fan base at large, with most of them being negative. But hey, in music is the only place where there are no rules. “What Mejja did was to express himself fully, in the song and that was what I wanted him to do. He brought out the new cultural genge notion to this amazing soulful jam,” said Bensoul at one of his interviews.

It’s always Been soul; he’s always been great. More tunes are lined up for all the soul lovers. His Quarantunes EP has more songs yet to be released, so stay tuned.