President Ruto pledges to promote creative arts

President William Ruto has promised increased investments in the Kenya Music Festival even as calls for more support from private organisations to promote the creative economy grow.

Dr Ruto, who hosted festival winners for a concert at Eldoret State Lodge, said the potential of the festival is big and needs to be explored fully.

Students of Kochogo Girls High School from Nyanza Region perform a Luo Folk Dance ‘Dodo Dance’ during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

“It fosters talent, promotes economic growth, preserves our cultural heritage and builds a sustainable creative ecosystem,” the President said.

“The festival also provides learners the opportunity for international exposure, preparing them to compete on the world stage.”

Students of Kaya Tiwi High School from Coast Region perform a Giriama Folk Dance during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

While thanking the private sector for its role in promoting the festival held in Eldoret this year Dr Ruto called for diversification of funding.

“I urge the festival leadership to propose sustainable measures and form strong partnerships with the private sector. The festival must find alternative sources of income to ensure its sustainability and continued success,” he said.

President William Ruto (centre) accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua fourth (right), presents a trophy to pupils of Kitengela International School from Rift Valley Region for the Best ECDE during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

“My government has come up with programmes to support these sectors, including strengthening copyright laws to protect intellectual property and ensuring artists receive fair compensation for their work. We are also working with county governments to establish and maintain cultural centres and performance venues, providing artists with the facilities they need to thrive.”

Students of Shamberere National Polytechnic from Western Region perform a Luhya Folk Song ‘Kamabeka’ during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

At least 130,000 participants took to the national stage, representing all levels of education, including special needs, while 35 teams performed at the State Concert.

St Bakhita School Sabaki presented the poem “Proud of Myself “, written by Ms Grace Mutheu Kiluma – a famous poet, adjudicator, elocutionist and trainer.

Creative achievements

The poem is the voice of a child appreciating her creative achievements through the new competency based curriculum (CBC).

The child also appreciates the role of the teacher in nurturing talent.

Ngara Girls went big with “Behind The Adjudicators Table”, scripted by Avulala Kevin Vanilla.

The piece portrays troubles and the pressure trainers go through when an item is being staged.

In the piece, learners tell their trainer not to panic for the festival belongs to the child.

Students of Kakuma Boys High School from Rift Valley Region perform a Turkana Folk Song during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

Ngenia Boys School received a standing ovation after presenting an adaptation and arrangements of pop tunes and melodies of African gospel music.

Kenyatta University had a thrilling adaptation and arrangements of secular pop tunes and melodies “Zinazovuma”.

President Ruto directed Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure 80 per cent royalties go to artists.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua praised the adjudicators and organisers of the 12-day festival.

“We have done well as a government but our stories are not told to Kenyans properly. We need to invest in how to tell our stories,” he said.

Sh25 million

Equity Bank Group donated Sh25 million to the festival on Thursday, promising an additional Sh100 million over the next four years.

Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi hailed creativity by learners, saying it is a tangible way of showing the critical role played by music and other art in education.

“The learners showed creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which are key elements of the CBC. We appreciate the Kenya Music Festival committee’s efforts in using this event to support positive attitudes that prepare learners for careers in music and the arts,” he said.

Students of Kenya Navy Junior School from Coast Region perform during the Kenya Music Festival Winners State Concert held at Eldoret State Lodge in Eldoret City on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Jared Nyataya

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the festival illustrates the impact of education and the arts on the development of young people.

“Collaboration with our partners reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for the youth,” Dr Kipsang said.

The gala concluded with awards to the top performers.