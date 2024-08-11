Alupe, MKU get standing ovation in African dances

The performance by Alupe University captured the audience due to its authentic rendition of the original Bukusu Kamabeka Dance of Western Kenya Bungoma County during the 96th Kenya national Music Festival at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

The Litungu and Siilili instruments, which were played by skilled performers Fred Wamalwa and Protus Kasimoto respectively fused beautiful melodies into the scene that carried the performance to another level.

Senior Chief Koinange display a trophy they won during the Kenya National music festival at Moi Girls High School Eldoret on August 10, 2024. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Soloist Fred was at his best leading his troupe during the performance. His vocals and dance while playing litungu were true evidence that the young man was equal to the task.

His trainer Mukhebi Sangura praised the dedication and sacrifice by the students who in a span of one week were able to render such a magnificent performance. Sangura is a teacher at Bukirimo Comprehensive School. He is also a third year student at Kibabii University taking a degree in Education Arts (Geography and Kiswahili)

Other institutions under the same class were Kabarak University and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Asumbi TTC presents a Cultural dance during the Kenya National music festival at Moi Girls High School Eldoret on August 10, 2024. Photo credit: Antony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Earlier on the university had also taken part in class 871 (Luhya, Luo, Suba) Folk song from the same Bukusu Community in which they emerged winners with a mark of 92 percent which was followed by University of Nairobi with a mark of 90 per cent. JKUAT who were part of the participating teams did not show up.

Isaac Mbugua a student at Mount Kenya University amazed the crowd with his ability to play African drums, wind instruments, eshiriri, shifting gear with ease. He carried the day in the African cultural instrument segment during the event at Moi Girls Eldoret.

Kenya Music Festival: Students of Uriri Technical and Vocational College from Nyanza Region perform a Luhya set piece, Ukhoyo Khwanjamana’ at the Kenya Music Festival going on at Moi Girls’ High School Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on August 10, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

"I presented several classes including class 1134 Marimba, which is a barred instrument from the Mijikenda, a melodic instrument," Mbugua said. “I managed to top the best universities in Kenya including Kenyatta University which came short in of second position,” he said.

St Brigit Syomunyu Girls and their teacher celebrate their win at Moi Girls High School on August 10, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group