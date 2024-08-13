National Music Festival winners to perform during State concert

The best of the 96th Kenya National Music Festival items will be performed during the State Concert in Eldoret on Friday.

The event this year had great performances, with the top featuring in Tuesday’s Gala performances at Moi Girls School, Eldoret.

The winners will perform for President William Ruto and other dignitaries on Friday.

During the Finalist Concert, Alliance Girls High School emerged top in classes in the choirs category. It was second and third in several classes,

Alliance Girls was declared the best female voice in the high school category.

Mr David Isindu, the choir director, attributed the success to support from the administration and the spirit derived from the school motto “Walk in the Light”.

He added that hard work, determination and support from former students also fuelled the success.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Emily Akuno – an old girl of the school – was in Eldoret to give moral support to the girls.

Students of Shamberere National Polytechnic from Western Region perform a Luhya Cultural Dance ‘Kamabeka’ during the 96th Kenya Music Festival Finalists’ Concert held at Moi Girls’ High School Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on August 12, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Finalist Concert also featured Elangata, Kenya Navy, Tuikuti, Marimanti, Lwack DEB, Awasi, Moses Kiptanui and several other primary schools.

The secondary schools included Sabuuley Boys, St Bakhita Athi River, Moi Girls Kamangu, Haider, Kipsigis Girls, St Clare Girls Maragoli, Kipkelion, Moi Girls Eldoret, Jacaranda Special, Kingyohag High, Migori Boys, St Martins Mwibale, Tudor Day, Gesaga, Kenya High, Ruth Kiptui, Ngenia, Daka Baricha, Majaanio, Ololulunga Boys and Kaya Tiwi.

The concert also featured Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology and Kenyatta University.

Poets from across the country were at the festival. Foy Ongaya, one of the poets, said every performer brought a unique voice and a distinctive rhythm.

From the imagery of rural heartlands to the sophisticated urban landscapes, the poets wove narratives that resonated on personal and universal levels.

Students of Nyarach Secondary School from Nyanza Region perform a Luo Community Folk Dance during the Kenya Music Festival going on at Moi Girls' High School Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County on August 11, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Dr Daniel Mwaringa, an adjudicator, said the verses illuminated the human experience with precision and grace, exploring intimate and grandiose themes. He praised the poets for their presentations.

Mr Godfrey Inyangala, a teacher at Bunyore Girls High School, Vihiga, said the performances were not just academic but learning experiences.

“Every word, intonation and pause was crafted to evoke emotion and provoke thought,” the teacher said.

Bunyore Girls emerged victorious in several English choral verse categories.

In a world of fleeting trends, the poets reminded audiences the enduring power of language.