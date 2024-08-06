End of an era: ‘Rafiki Pesa’ hitmaker Shari Martin dies

The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary artiste Shari Martin, best known for his timeless hit 'Rafiki pesa'

Martin passed away on August 2, 2024, at the age of 54 while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Shari Martin - Rafiki pesa

The sad news was confirmed by Martin’s close female friend and fellow artist, who only identified herself as Pauline.

She said she is assisting with the burial arrangements.

According to Pauline, who answered calls made by Nation.Africa to Martin’s known phone number, the singer fell ill on July 27, 2024, and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Martin was recovering well and was supposed to be discharged. But he developed breathing difficulties. Unfortunately, he did not make it and passed away on August 2, 2024. We later learned that he had been battling the condition for a while and had not sought any medical attention until it became severe," Pauline said.

Family and friends are meeting in Chokaa, Kangundo Road-Nairobi at Mzee Matthew Komora’s place.

Fellow artiste Japheth Kasanga told Nation.Africa that a WhatsApp group has already been created to channel contributions to support the family in planning his burial.

Shari Martin is remembered for his significant contribution to the Kenyan music scene, particularly his Rafiki Pesa, which resonated with many for its powerful message.

In an interview with Nation in February this year, Martin reflected on the inspiration behind the hit record Rafiki Pesa, released in 1998.

"I was very young and working as a chef then. I worked for about 35 years in the hotel industry. I used to see nuns coming with fathers and staying there. They would spend about two months there and then say they had been on a retreat. I realized that was dangerous. I saw the same thing happening with men who instead of bringing their families, came with their girlfriends instead,” Martin reflected on his life.

He went on: “HIV infection was also very prevalent at the time, and I would interact with so many sick people. That is how my song was inspired- to teach men to spend more time with their families. I did not do much to promote that song."

Shari Martin's songs resonated with the everyday experiences and challenges young people face.

He was a skilled chef and worked in the hotel industry before fully transitioning to music.

"I quit the hotel industry because of health issues. Initially, I used to do both music and hotel but it was too much work.I bought my musical instruments with the money I got from my hustles back then," he said.