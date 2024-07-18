RIP: A royal send-off for Jubilee Christian Centre's Bishop Allan Kiuna

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founder Allan Kiuna was given a king’s send-off on Wednesday, July 17, in a ceremony attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his wife Dorcas, and top preachers locally and abroad.

Also, there was a speech from President William Ruto that was read by Mr Gachagua, even as other politicians in attendance were not given a chance to speak.

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi and Rev Kathy Kiuna at Faith Evangelistic Ministries, Karen, during the memorial service for Bishop Allan Kiuna. Photo credit: ODP

His casket was transported in the Lee Funeral Home’s Jaguar hearse that also ferried the bodies of former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, Bishop Kiuna who died on July 9 was accorded a VVIP’s burial.

The hearse was part of a traffic police-led motorcade, which included numerous superbikes, that cruised through the streets of Nairobi from Lee Funeral Home to Thindigua, Kiambu County.

The ceremony was streamed on the church’s online channels, with thousands of comments flowing on the YouTube live feed.

A recurring theme in the moderator's remarks between speakers is the announcement that Kathy, Bishop Kiuna's widow, will assume the role of JCC Bishop.

It was also a meeting of a group of clergymen who began a new brand of evangelism in the 1990s. Those in attendance included Teresia Wairimu (under whose wings Bishop Kiuna grew before he started JCC), Jerry Kibarabara, Wilson Mamboleo, Mark Kariuki (who delivered the sermon), JB Masinde, Margaret Wangari, Stephen Gachengo, Pius Muiru, Peter Njenga, Thomas Muthee, Charles Muturi, David Mureithi, Titus Masika, Peter Gachara, Samuel Njiriri, and Johan Obonyo.

Bishop JB Masinde delivers the sermon during the memorial service of Bishop Allan Kiuna held at Faith Evangelistic Ministries, Karen. Photo credit: ODP

The funeral service happened inside a tent where attendees wore black or white and were served food after the speeches. It was a send-off befitting one of Kenya’s best-known evangelists, who grew up in the hardy Eastlands side of Nairobi then later started a church from humble beginnings and ended up creating a mammoth entity with branches across the country and in South Africa, the UK and the US.

“(He) distinguished himself as a caring shepherd, prolific author, dynamic teacher, authentic mentor, pastor of Pastors and Conference speaker who impacted thousands of people all over the globe. His numerous books, teachings and newspaper columns triggered many paradigm shifts within the body of Christ,” read Bishop Kiuna’s eulogy, adding that he became bishop at the age of 50.

As per the eulogy, Bishop Kiuna was taken ill six years ago and died at around 10 am on July 9 “in the presence of his precious wife who cared for him with great love”.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua noted that cancer, the disease that led to Bishop Kiuna’s death, sets back families financially.

“Many people may not know: Staying with a cancer patient for six years is a big and huge challenge. Cancer is devastating to any family, in terms of emotions; in terms of finances. Ask me. My late brother, the governor of Nyeri, Nderitu Gachagua, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the year 2014. We stayed with him for four years, trying to save his life. I travelled with him to London, to the US, to India, and the experience drained us as a family and shattered our finances. And we have never recovered from it. What this family has gone through is not easy. Please hold them in prayer,” said Mr Gachagua.

The memorial service, which was both a physical and online meeting, attracted thousands from across Kenya, Africa and the world. Photo credit: ODP

He used the opportunity to drum up support for the Social Health Insurance Fund that is set to replace the National Health Insurance Fund from October.

“As a nation, we have made many interventions as a government, to come up with an insurance scheme to cover chronic illnesses because the cost of treating cancer out of this country is beyond many families. As we speak today, many families in this country have a harambee every weekend, trying to raise millions of shillings to support their loved ones who are suffering from cancer,” said the Deputy President.

It was also a solemn family moment where Bishop Kiuna’s brother vowed not to slide back into drug addiction, and he was congratulated by Mr Gachagua.

“He wants to honour him by quitting alcohol. That is courage,” said Mr Gachagua. “The beginning of dealing with a problem is accepting that there is one.”

Dr Gachagua also asked the faithful to pray for Dr Ruto as he selects his cabinet after sacking the entire lot last week.

“I want to ask the church and all Christians to pray for our President to pick the right people. God has given him a chance to come up with a good team of patriotic Kenyans who are not corrupt, who are not arrogant, who are not vomiting on Kenyans, who are serious on service delivery,” said Mr Gachagua.

Rev Kathy, in a tearful speech, said her late husband made her discover a preaching gift she didn’t know she had.

“You raised me well. I didn’t even know I could preach. I didn't even know that I had any preaching in me. I didn't even know that I could preach the word of God, and you saw it, honey. And you’d say to me, ‘Baby, you can do this,’” said Rev Kathy.

The politicians in attendance included Veronicah Maina, Anne Wamuratha, Sabina Chege, Peter Salasya, Amos Mwago, Cate Waruguru, Margaret Wanjiru, Mwaure Waihiga, among others.

“They will not be able to speak. There are new challenges. Where are going to church now, our leaders are not being allowed to say anything. Tuendelee namna hiyo (Should we continue that way)?” he asked, and the crowd replied “ee (yes)”.

In his speech, Dr Ruto said Bishop Kiuna will be remembered as “one of the most important spiritual leaders to ever serve our country”.