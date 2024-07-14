The Kiuna we knew: Heartfelt letters from JCC believers, fellow pastors

Bishop Allan Kiuna, who died on July 9, touched many lives in his 25 years in ministry. Starting off from humble beginnings and ascending to prominence through his sermons that were aired on TV and later online, he won himself a legion of followers.

From letters penned by various people he interacted with, a fatherly, empathetic and indefatigable side of Bishop Kiuna emerged. He helped one of the pastors buy his first car, became a life coach to some of his believers, and spread the message of love to those he interacted with.





He gave me land and bought my first car

I met Bishop Allan Kiuna in 1999 when I was only 19 years old. I started working with him in ministry. He was a father who diligently mentored me in everything from ministry, and character, to family life. He was a man of prayer who loved God passionately. I observed him closely loving his wife, and this moulded me to love my wife and family. Bishop was a very generous man who would give everything he had. I recall he paid for my first international trip to Dubai and catered for everything I needed. He bought me my first car, gave me a piece of land, and he was always there to support me even in hard times. I have lost a great father who believed in me and saw greatness in me. I will truly miss him. My prayers are with Rev Kathy Kiuna, who is my dear mother, her family, and my fellow JCC congregants at large.

- Pastor Isaac Odero, JCC pastor





He taught me the importance of checking on people

I am still in unbelief about Bishop Kiuna’s death. He was a man who had a heart of gold. He was a true gentleman of our times and a man of prayer. The first time I had the privilege of meeting with him in his office was of great impact and knowledge. Oh, what a great man he was! Indeed, God takes the very best. One thing that impacted me was his genuine love and care for people. He taught me the importance of checking on people and how they are faring. To date, I have embraced this in my life and am working hard to impact the lives of people I meet on a day-to-day basis. His love for impacting men was great, and I pray that I will continue with my passion for healing the broken man in society. I pray that God will comfort his family, JCC congregation, and all believers. RIP God’s general.

- Pastor Robert Burale, life coach

Pastor Robert Burale Photo credit: File | Nation





He grew up in the slums but refused to have a poor mind

The death of Bishop Allan Kiuna, was heart-breaking. To many believers, Bishop Kiuna was a generous man who valued education, and marriage and invested heavily in people’s lives. He loved his wife and family and was never afraid to show it. He always smiled, even in pain.

News of his death hit me badly and I was plagued by shock, pain, and questions about why he had to die. I felt it was like a bad dream, and as much as I knew about his absence from church and the health challenge he was battling, it never clicked to me that he would die. Since I received the news of his demise from a close friend, I have had to deal with the painful reality that he is gone.

Bishop Kiuna was a great hero, and he inspired me to be prayerful, hardworking, and a good example of excellence in all I do. I still remember that day in 2012 when I first met him in his office. I admired his deep faith, love for God, pursuit of knowledge, and love for people. In most of our conversations, he kept telling me, “Believe in yourself and always spread the love of God to all people.”

His teachings on pursuing your purpose inspired me to love and spread love to vulnerable people in society.

I was inspired by his value for education and his belief that it is a powerful tool that transforms society.

In all his preaching, Bishop Kiuna demonstrated the importance of having strong family units, and occasionally, he held seminars that discussed marriage.

He was a caring man for his wife and children, and I keenly observed and admired how he introduced them to the world. He believed that nothing was impossible with a willing heart to make a marriage work.

He also emphasised the need to pray and ask God for guidance when choosing a mate. Looking back, I am glad my best friend introduced me to the church. I recall attending the church night ‘keshas’ a decade ago, where he always pushed us to pray.

Interestingly, he never got tired, and he would pray for hours. As he pushed the congregation to pray, questions kept lingering in my mind: “You mean you can sacrifice your sleep and spend countless hours praying?”

Through his sermons, I learned that prayer is a key element in helping a believer have a daily fellowship with God. His sermons about prayers shifted my mind from making a need-based prayer to a daily communion and thanksgiving prayer. To date, I enjoy my prayer life, and I have learned to talk to God in prayers, just like one would confidently go to his father.

Bishop Kiuna’s humble beginnings taught me to never despise the days of humble beginnings.

In most cases, he narrated how he was raised in the slums and the challenges he encountered while growing up and believed that there is nothing as bad as having a poor mind. He often reminded people that you need to deal with your mind first because whatever the mind conceives so shall it be.

I was inspired by his positivity in life and always believed that God is always faithful, a statement he often quoted even when he was facing a health challenge.

They say time heals all wounds, but I think this statement is far off the mark right now. I have found myself revisiting his sermons. I celebrate the life of the general, whose teachings and leadership have impacted many people across the world. Through the years, he taught me servanthood, and I will forever remember how he defined love and honour to his wife, Rev Kathy Kiuna, even to his last breath.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rev Kathy Kiuna and family, JCC, and all believers in this hard moment. Go well, Bishop Allan! May you rest in eternal peace.

- Nancy Waithira, US-based writer and JCC member

Bishop Allan Kiuna follows the flight of his tee shot from the 10th tee on 8th February 2014 during Barclays Bank Golf Circuit at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: File | Nation

His power to make everyone feel heard was legendary

It’s hard to find the right words for a moment like this, but I want to share a few thoughts about my dear friend, Bishop Allan Kiuna. His passing has left a deep ache in my heart, and I find myself reflecting on the incredible impact he had on my life and the lives of so many others.

Bishop Kiuna wasn’t just a remarkable spiritual leader; he was a true friend. From the very start of our friendship, I was struck by his kindness, humility, and unwavering faith. He had this special way of making everyone around him feel valued and loved. Whether we were talking about the big questions of life or just catching up over a cup of coffee, his presence was a source of comfort and inspiration.

What I admired most about Bishop Kiuna was his ability to connect with people. He had a rare gift for making everyone feel heard and understood, and his advice always came from a place of deep compassion. His sermons were powerful, but it was his personal touch — his warm smile, his thoughtful words — that truly made a difference.

I remember so many conversations with him where he shared his wisdom and his hopes for the future. He was always encouraging, always challenging us to be better and to live our faith fully. His teachings were not just about doctrine but about living a life of purpose and love.

Beyond the church, Bishop Kiuna was a pillar of support for so many. His charitable work and dedication to helping others were an extension of his belief that faith is about action. He showed us that true spirituality is found in how we treat each other and work to make the world a better place.

As I grapple with the reality of his absence, I am grateful for the time we had together. Bishop Kiuna’s influence will continue to guide me, and his memory will always be a source of strength. His legacy is one of love, faith, and genuine connection, and I am honoured to have been a part of his life.

May he rest in peace, and may we find comfort in the many ways he touched our lives. Bishop Allan Kiuna was a true friend and a remarkable leader, and his spirit will remain with us always.

- Bishop David Murithi

Founder and Senior Pastor, House of Grace Church





I first attended his church in 2003 and I’ve never left

I really do not know where to start. Your death has really shocked me. I am forever grateful that our paths crossed back in 2003, when I attended JCC for the first time at Tin Tin Restaurant, KICC. Sitting under your teachings for 21 years has moulded me greatly. I can attest that you were a mentor and an inspirational leader.

Serving God under your leadership has been a great privilege, and the lessons have been invaluable. Through your teachings, I have learned about living a purpose-driven life by discovering the gifts and talents I have. Today, I have embraced your teachings as an HR practitioner. Thank you so much for teaching me about prayer, excellence believing in myself and for constantly reminding me that there is only one me—“Grace”. In this world, no one else can do “me” like “me”, a statement that you always told me. I now believe that I am unique and so is my purpose here on earth. I pray that I will make you proud as I pursue my dreams in the marketplace.

Rest in peace, Bishop. We loved you, but God loved you more. Indeed, He picks the best. We will truly miss you.

- Grace Mathu, JCC’s head of the ushering department

He heard me sing at a wedding and held my hand from there

This week was a very devastating one for me after my friend, Dr Mbuvi, sent me a short WhatsApp message that read, “Bishop ameenda.” At first, I didn’t pay much attention to it because it was a short message with no clarification. I went dumb and it was such a dark moment for me.

I first met Bishop Allan Kiuna in 2008, when I was stepping into the music industry as a young artiste. By then, I had freshly signed with Ogopa Deejays Nairobi. I was invited to sing at a wedding and by then, he was the main speaker. After the wedding, he came straight to my table and told me that he enjoyed my music, and we had a lengthy conversation about life. He gave me such warm, brotherly, and fatherly love. Later, he invited me to sing in one of his conferences held at Fem (Faith Evangelistic Ministry) Karen where he was ministering. After that, we had a strong bond and he invited me to sing at JCC countless times, especially during weddings. Indeed, Bishop Kiuna had a very great impact on my music career, and his passing has left a huge gap in my life. May God comfort his family and all believers at large.

- Silas Mwenda, diaspora-based musician