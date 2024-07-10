Give us privacy: Kiuna family’s plea as they confirm Bishop’s death

The family of Bishop Allan Kiuna, co-founder of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), is asking for privacy as they come to terms with his death on Tuesday, July 9.

In a press statement issued by the church, the family said they appreciated the support they were receiving but asked for space.

"We appreciate the outpouring of love and support, especially from our church family. We ask for some privacy as we go through this challenging time of mourning and reflection," the statement said.

"He was not only a spiritual leader but also a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend."

Without revealing the cause of his death, the church said only that Bishop Kiuna had "gone to be with the Lord".

Bishop Allan Kiuna follows the flight of his tee shot from the 10th tee on 8th February 2014 during Barclays Bank Golf Circuit at Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: File | Nation

Bishop Kiuna, who died in his late fifties, founded the JCC with his wife Kathy in 1999.

The church describes itself as a "charismatic, non-denominational church founded on the rock of Jesus".

In previous interviews, the pair said they were struggling financially when they started the church.

"We started from a mighty long way off. When we started the church, we didn't even have a house to live in. We stayed with a widow and slept on the floor. We had two children then, now we have three," said Pastor Kathy in an interview in August 2016.

Living in Financial Distinction by Allan Kiuna in a Picture taken on January 16, 2017. Photo credit: File | Nation

The JCC grew by leaps and bounds, attracting a huge following, not a few of whom were teenage celebrities. The church attracted mixed reactions, with the founding couple sometimes referred to as 'Daddy' and 'Mummy'.

Bishop Kiuna also attracted controversy for posts depicting an ostentatious lifestyle, including a private jet and golf.

“I rejoice to know that I have actually become a talking point,” he said. “A tiger is not bothered about the opinion of the sheep. You will never see a tiger or a lion thinking about what the sheep or the squirrel or an antelope said about them. They’re not bothered. So, you have to get to a place where you just keep doing what God has called you to do, and do it with all faithfulness, with all humility. But don’t ever be detoured by the words of the haters because people will always hate.”

The bishop's ill health became apparent in 2018 when he took a long break from preaching. Upon his return in July of that year, he told his congregation that he was fighting a battle that was preparing him for great things in the future.

"The general overseer and founder of JCC was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of many and had a great passion for ministry, not only locally but globally," the church's press release said.

The church will hold evening services in honour of Bishop Kiuna from Wednesday to Friday. It will hold another service on Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm, while a special service will be held on Sunday at 9 am.