Obituary: John Kinaro - Principal who moulded great football players at Kakamega and Musingu

Mwalimu John Livingstone Kinaro will be remembered for transforming Kakamega High School and Musingu High School into footballing giants who greatly influenced the growth of the game in the country.

He served as a Senior Principal at the two schools between 1975 and 1990 when the institutions were a veritable hotbed of Kenyan football talent

Kinaro died on Monday aged 83 and will be laid to rest on July 26 at Kenyenya in Nyamira County.

During his tenure as headmaster, he ensured the lads got football scholarships and time and space to even play for the Ministry of Works (MOW) Super League, earning a salary!

Under Kinaro’s watch the two schools played a big part in strengthening the top tier Super League, by regularly contributing top notch players to the competition clubs.

Mwalimu John Livingstone Kinaro (center, in coat) with his former students (from left) Milton Orwe (in black jacket and white shirt), Lichungu (black t-shirt), Mike Otieno (behind Kinaro), Isaac Kwoba (specs), Mike Obonyo, Patrick Shilashi. Photo credit: Pool

Players who featured for the Green Commandos during Kinaro’s time as principal read like a who is who of Kenyan football.

Top notch internationals passed through Kinaro’s hands include Patrick Shilasi, Peter Lichungu, Mike Amwayi, Dan Musuku, Washington Muhanji, Ngairah Esese, the late Ronald Watsiera, Gabriel Olang’, Pius Masinza, the late Joseph Mukatia, Santos Muhindi, the late Mike Wambani and Michael Obonyo.

Others are Reginald Asibwa, Tony Lwanga, Tom Tera, Maurice Sunguti and Japhary Oyando, Keffa Taso, Mike Otieno, Festus Serenge, Josepha Ngaira Esese, Tom Meja and Antony Okumu.

“Our principal really loved football. He was like a father to most of us. May God Rest his Soul in Eternal Peace,” said retired Kenyan international Lichungu, who played for AFC Leopards and Ministry of Works.

Lichungu, who played as a defender, attended Kakamega High between 1978 and 1982.

Michael Obonyo, who chairs the Kakamega High alumni association said: “Kinaro was very instrumental to the development of sports in the school especially football and rugby.

Kakamega High School won the Kenya Secondary Sports Association (KSSSA) football titles in 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986 and 1990.

Of course, many will say the success of the Green Commandos came from their experienced coach Chris Makokha was also had stints with Harambee Stars and Kenyan giants AFC Leopards.

However, Kinaro provided the hardware by ensuring the school had excellent sports facilities.

John Livingstone Kinaro with his wife Elizabeth Kinaro. Photo credit: Pool

The principal had no problem giving his students time out to go cheer their school team during game days, particularly the big matches that would be held at Bukhungu Stadium.

During his tenure at Musingu High School, the Scorpions produced some of the most iconic players in the history of Kenyan football, including Keffa Taso, Mike Otieno, Festus Serenge, Josepha Ngaira Esese, Wenslaus Ambata, Tom Meja, Antony Okumu, Noa Ndunde, Isaac Kwoba and Arthur ‘Cobra’ Odhiambo.

Musingu won the schools national football championship for the first time in 1978 under his watch.

While at Kisii High School, between 1991-1998, Kinaro guided the school to become one of the best in football.

Kisii High School won three consecutive national titles between 1996 and 1999, with some of the players going on to feature for top clubs in the country, the national team, and for professional clubs abroad.

Kinaro’s sports footprints started earlier. A former boxing champion of University of Dar es Salaam, he joined Musingu in 1975 as a deputy head teacher before he was promoted to principal the same year.

Fred Namusende, who was at Musingu and Kakamega High schools between 1978 and 1983, remembers Kinaro for encouraging him to perform well in extracurricular activities.

“Under his leadership, we lifted East and Central titles in football, hockey and basketball. The Kenyan sports fraternity of the 80s and 90s is mourning a legend who shaped many sportsmen and professionals,” said Namusende, a senior civil servant.