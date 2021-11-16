10 ways you contribute to climate change 

When you hear talk about climate change and global warming, perhaps you imagine huge clouds of smoke rising from old factories, that pile of garbage you saw by the roadside or that old truck in traffic producing dark sickening fumes from the exhaust pipe.

But did you know that some of your daily habits are contributing to climate change as well?

Here is a list of 10 things you are likely to do today and their impact on the environment:





Driving

A 2018 study by the Union of Concerned Scientists indicates that road transport accounts for 15 per cent of global emissions, with the average vehicle producing 4.5 tonnes of carbon per year. Most of this (over50 per cent) comes from passenger vehicles – cars and buses. What if we embraced additional means of transport such as cycling, walking, use of efficient public transport, and electric vehicles to help lower emissions?

Meat consumption

Kenya is widely known for its nyama choma tradition, but we may want to go easy on those roast ribs in order to conserve the environment. A report by Carbon Brief Organization published last year indicate that the meat and dairy industries create 7billion tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. This accounts for 14.5 % of total man-made emissions. Each kilogramme of beef produced produces sixty kilos of gas, more than twice that of lamb, the next most polluting food substance.

Throwing away food

Improper disposal of food waste in landfills leads to production of methane, a gas that is at least 20 times more potent than carbon at trapping heat in the atmosphere, according to studies by World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The solution can be as simple as finishing leftovers, reusing fruit and vegetable rinds or proper composting which not only leaves the environment better but also enriches the soil with nutrients. Avoid littering.

Flushing the toilet

You flush down six litres of water every time you use the toilet, the amount of water contained in an average cistern, according to data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The water and sanitation industry uses a lot of power to collect, filter, clean, and supply the essential commodity, power which is produced by generators that run on fossil fuels.

Some modern toilets have smaller cisterns and give the option for a half flush. You can also use a composting toilet.

Using plastic

One hundred million tonnes of plastic are dumped in landfills every year, with eight per cent of annual world petroleum used in the plastic manufacturing process. This is according to a study published in June by Worldwide Fund for Nature, Australia. Reusing plastic and substituting things like plastic bags with more eco-friendly products significantly reduces your carbon footprint.





Brushing teeth

Leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth is not only bad for you as it raises your bills, but also bad for the environment. Water wastage means more energy consumption by the sanitation industry.

Paper use

From papers we read and write on to toilet paper and serviettes, limiting paper usage is essential towards achieving climate goals. A study by the New York State University last year found that the production of one tonne of paper contributes 940 kilos of carbon (0.9t), which translates to over four thousand tonnes of carbon every year.

Online shopping

The many advantages of online shopping like convenience and diversity mean people get to shop more as cited by Forbes over the Covid-19 period. This means more deliveries are needed and more packaging. Food packaging for instance contributes 70 per cent of household waste. So, how about visiting that store in person?

Using electronic gadgets

Constant use of gadgets like phones, computers and TVs lead to more power consumption. Switching some of them off like TVs, home theatres, air conditioning systems, while not in use is a good habit. Taking time off your phone’s or laptop’s screen is also generally recommended.

Leaving lights on

Switching off the lights when leaving a room no matter for how long or short a time, saves power. Changing regularly used bulbs to energy-saving ones is also recommended and however minor these actions may seem, they contribute positively towards achieving a better greener world.

While Kenya may be far from the leading countries in contributing to climate change in the world, Our World in Data Organization indicate emissions in the country have risen by over one hundred per cent since independence. It is the role of each and every person to conserve the environment, to avoid a global catastrophe.



