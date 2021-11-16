10 ways you contribute to climate change 

Fuel pump

An attendant fills up a vehicle with fuel at a station in Nairobi on October 14, 2021. Fossil fuels are major contributors to the destructive climate change.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Dudley Muchiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meat and dairy industries create 7billion tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. This accounts for 14.5 % of total man-made emissions.
  • Food packaging for instance contributes 70 per cent of household waste. So, how about visiting that store in person?
  • Improper disposal of food waste in landfills leads to production of methane, a gas that is at least 20 times more potent than carbon at trapping heat in the atmosphere.



When you hear talk about climate change and global warming, perhaps you imagine huge clouds of smoke rising from old factories, that pile of garbage you saw by the roadside or that old truck in traffic producing dark sickening fumes from the exhaust pipe.

