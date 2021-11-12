Sustainable development is impossible without equity

Sustainable development is the model of economic development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

Photo credit: File

By  PATRICK MBATARU

There can never be sustainable development without justice. The British charity Oxfam puts the problem of sustainable development and equity simply: the richest 2,000 people in the world are wealthier than 4.6 billion people. And that 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa!

