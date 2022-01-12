Women vaccinated against Covid reporting menstrual changes, study shows

 Shorter interval between periods also reported.
By  Nasibo Kabale

  • The women interviewed reported heavier periods. According to the study published by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health,  out of the 6,000 women interviewed, 37.8 per cent of them had at least one menstrual disorder before a coronavirus shot. 
  • This ,however,  rose to 39.4 per cent after one dose, and 40.9 per cent after two.

Women who have been vaccinated against coronavirus are now reporting menstrual changes, a new study shows. This report backs previous studies such as the one conducted in the UK where there were over 30,000 reports of changes in menstrual cycles.  Almost four out of 10 women reported that they had experienced menstrual changes during their last period before vaccination.

