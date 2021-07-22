All girls and women have a right to menstrual hygiene

Menstrual hygiene

Lack of sanitary towels is a big challenge with 65 percent of women and girls unable to afford them.

By  Purity Kinuthia

What you need to know:

  • Shockingly, the people shunning this topic include our parents who have left the role of educating us on menstrual hygiene to teachers.
  • Knowledge of cleaning the genital areas and use of safe menstrual products is the first step in maintaining good hygiene.

Menstruation is a normal biological process for girls and women of child-bearing age. However, the onset of menses comes with a lot of challenges and stigma that make many young girls vulnerable.

