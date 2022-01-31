What the mind doesn’t know, the eye cannot see

Mild symptoms for dengue fever include fever, headache, joint pains and nausea.
Mild symptoms for dengue fever include fever, headache, joint pains and nausea.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The Dengue virus is spread by the female Aedes mosquito. It is common along the Coastal region of Kenya, where outbreaks occur periodically. The last one was reported in the first half of 2021.
  • 75 per cent of those infected get asymptomatic disease. Mild symptoms include fever, headache, joint pains and nausea, easily mistaken for malaria.

Tevin* sat on the bench outside the morgue. His legs felt weak and he struggled to hold down the guttural cry welling up inside him. His eyes misted over in pain. He had landed that morning and made his way from the airport to the mortuary. He couldn’t believe that his only sibling, his little sister, was no more. He was a broken man. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.