A catalogue of Kenya's Neglected Tropical Diseases

An anthill at Chemolingot in Baringo. Sand flies, which cause Kala-zaar disease, an NTD, hibernate in dormant anthills.
Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA I NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya, in 2011, became the first country in Africa to launch a national strategic plan that would help in bringing to the limelight neglected tropical diseases, which had become a public health concern at the time.
  • So far, two five-year strategic plans have been drafted and the last one was in 2016 running through to 2021.

For a disease to be classified as neglected, the abandonment must have been so glaring yet the afflicted continued to suffer in silence.

