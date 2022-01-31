Disease that robbed Baby Sharon of her smile and confidence

Sharon wanjiku, 7, who is suffering from cutaneous leishmania, at their home in Gitare Village, Gilgil, Nakuru County.
Photo credit: CHEBOITE KIGEN I NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The most painful part of Sharon’s life is that every week she has to go for treatment at the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital, where the health officer will give her numerous injections on her face. Yes, her face.
  • Sharon is not alone. A number of Gilgil residents have been diagnosed with leishmaniasis, which is transmitted through the bite of a female sand fly.

In the remote village of Gitare in Gilgil Sub-County at the border of Nakuru and Nyandarua counties, Sharon Wanjiku, 7, is grappling with a condition that has robbed her of her smile, confidence and happiness.

