What impact is coronavirus having on malaria services?

Malaria is transmitted to humans by the female Anopheles mosquito.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organization released a publication in April 2020, “Tailoring malaria interventions in the Covid-19 response”.
  •  In it, ministries of health and other actors are encouraged to maintain malaria services as part of the essential package of care and not to neglect any of the preventive strategies and case management.

Dear Doc,

