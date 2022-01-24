Covid-19: Kenya reports 170 new infections

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 320,399 after 170 new infections from a sample size of 3,659 (positivity rate of 4.7 per cent) were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of the latest cases, 143 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. 86 females and 84 are females. The youngest is a nine-month-old child while the oldest is 118 years.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 105, Turkana 12, Uasin Gishu 9, Murang’a 6, Nakuru 5, Mombasa 4, West Pokot 4, Garissa 3, Homa Bay 3, Nyeri 3, Siaya 3, Kiambu 2, Nyandarua 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Baringo 1, Embu 1, Kakamega 1, Kericho 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1 and Laikipia 1.

According to the Ministry of Health, 556 patients have recovered from the disease, 506 are from home-based isolation and care programme and 50 are from various health facilities in the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 291,917 of whom 239,954 are from home-based care and isolation programme and 51,963 are from various health facilities countrywide.

At the same time, four deaths were reported, all being late fatalities following facility record audit in the month of January 2022. The total fatalities in the country now stands at 5,558.

Meanwhile, 721 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,733 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. Forty patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of them on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 159 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 158 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

According to the ministry, a total of 11,553,637 vaccines have so far been administered in the country; comprising 6,320,249 partially vaccinations and 5,081,189 full jabs. Another 36,792 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 115,407 are booster doses.