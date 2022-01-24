Covid-19: Kenya reports 170 new infections

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kenya has risen to 320,399 after 170 new infections from a sample size of 3,659 (positivity rate of 4.7 per cent) were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 

