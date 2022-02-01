The snail fever sweeping across Coast villages

Residents fetch water by the banks of Sabaki River in Kilifi County.
Residents fetch water by the banks of Sabaki River in Kilifi County. Many of the locals who reside near the river banks are affected by bilharzia.
Photo credit: WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • Bilharzia, also known as schistosomiasis, is a waterborne acute and chronic disease caused by a parasitic worm.
  • It is transmissible when people suffering from the disease contaminate freshwater sources with their excreta. 


In the past one year, Mr Katana Charo, 24, and his five siblings have been battling bilharzia, which has manifested itself through itching and pain on the back.
 
“My condition worsened when I started spotting blood while peeing,” the father of one told Healthy Nation during a visit at his home in Darajani village, Kilifi County. 

