Nurse Winnie Akoth (right) immunizes children brought by their mothers at Yala Sub-County Hospital in Siaya County. The readiness of health facilities and workers to deliver appropriate pre-referral care to children with complicated malaria is inadequate.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Kemri: Kenya’s malaria pre-referral treatment is inadequate

By  Leon Lidigu

A nationwide survey by researchers at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri-Wellcome Trust) has found that the readiness of health facilities and workers to deliver appropriate pre-referral care to children with complicated malaria is inadequate.

