Are we winning the war on malaria or not?

Malaria vaccine
Malaria vaccine.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Data shows that African countries continue to carry a disproportionately high burden of malaria cases.
  • But new technologies like the malaria vaccine are changing the prognosis and outcomes of the disease.

A convergence of threats are still impacting malaria control in Africa: resistance to antimalarial drugs and insecticides, reduced performance of malaria rapid diagnostic, invasive mosquito species (known as Anopheles stephensi), wars and conflicts, and epidemics such as Ebola and Covid-19. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.