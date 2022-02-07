It's time to tell the emperor he may be unclothed

The National Hospital Insurance Fund building in Nairobi. 
The National Hospital Insurance Fund building in Nairobi. 
Photo credit: FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • The bone of contention here is when our leadership starts to equate the actual cost of care to the measly token currently paid by NHIF and other out of pocket sources to the hospital. This is where the lie is.
  • The bone of contention here is when our leadership starts to equate the actual cost of care to the measly token currently paid by NHIF and other out-of-pocket sources to the hospital. This is where the lie is. 


The ongoing circus between the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and private hospitals is beginning to take hostages. It may not be the appropriate time for this to be happening but with the highly politically charged environment in this election year, shocking roadside declarations are fast becoming the norm. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.