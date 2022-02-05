Private hospitals must reduce health cost, CS Mutahi Kagwe says

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in Mombasa on January 4, 2022. He presided over the commemoration of World Cancer Day.

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch  &  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • CS Kagwe maintains that the private sector must change its business model to reflect the current times.
  • National Health Insurance Fund has in recent days threatened to turn away patients using their cards.

The Ministry of Health has said private hospitals must reduce the cost of healthcare as part of a deal to break their stalemate with the National Health Insurance Fund. 

