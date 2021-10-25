It has been a long journey to the new malaria vaccine

Malaria vaccine.

Malaria vaccine.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
New Content Item (3)

By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Leon Lidigu

A crisis meeting has been called in the mosquito world. For decades, they have enjoyed biting and infecting both children and adults. But not anymore.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.