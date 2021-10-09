Malaria vaccine for children a major breakthrough say doctors

Queensly Harriet

Seven-month-old Queensly Harriet receives her second dose of the malaria vaccine at Got Agulu Sub-County Hospital in Homa Bay County on April 16.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Doctors in Kenya have welcomed The World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on the widespread use of the malaria vaccine among children in the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.