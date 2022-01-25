In Uganda, malaria remains a leading cause of illness, but all is not gloom

Dr Jimmy Opigo, the assistant commissioner in charge of malaria control at the Uganda Ministry of Health.
Photo credit: NASIBO KABALE I NATION MEDIA GROUP
By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In areas such as Busoga, where sugarcane and tea are grown, population density is a risk factor for malaria transmission and deaths. 
  • Busoga and Karamoja had the high prevalence of malaria in Uganda at 21 per cent and 34 per cent respectively in 2021, data from the country’s Ministry of Health shows.

It is a country that is slightly over 90 per cent malaria-endemic. Rivers, human activity and poor drainage marry to create a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit the killer disease.

