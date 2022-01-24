In pregnancy, malaria is a big tsunami

Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Beverly was moved to the intensive care unit before she was diagnosed with severe malaria, one foot in the grave.
  • Thankfully she responded well to malaria treatment but by then, she had suffered acute kidney failure, requiring dialysis while her kidneys recovered

Beverly* lay quietly in her bed staring at the ceiling, multiple tubes sticking out of her. She was grateful to be alive but the pain of losing her little one before he was even born seared through her like a hot knife. 

