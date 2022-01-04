When the backbone of healthcare is disrupted

Nurses heavily determine the patient’s experience, which is a reflection of the hospital’s culture.
Nurses heavily determine the patient’s experience, which is a reflection of the hospital’s culture.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • In any institution, the nursing profession is the actual backbone of care.
  • Nurses are the care providers who cover the hospital 24 hours a day, working in teams like a well-oiled machine.
  • They must build cohesion and fit into the hospital’s work culture.

The January football transfer window period is here and the English and Spanish football fans across the world are watching their teams to see who leaves and who comes in. Meanwhile, closer home, it is also the domestic transfer window for nannies and home managers as the year begins. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.