Placenta praevia, the silent killer

A baby's placenta can partially or totally cover the mother's cervix.
By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

What you need to know:

  • Any pressure on the placenta causes it to shear off the uterine wall, breaking the interconnecting blood vessels, leading to painless bleeding.
  • It may be mild, easing off on its own, or it may be torrential, putting both mother and baby in grave danger.

Rosina* sat gloomily on her bed, the first one right next to the nurses’ desk. She responded in monosyllables, expressing her discontentment at being here. We all listened to our colleague updating us about Rosina. She had been admitted two weeks before, having been brought to the hospital with vaginal bleeding, a huge red flag at any stage of pregnancy. 

