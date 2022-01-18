Drive to vaccinate thousands of girls against HPV by end of January

Meru County Non-Communicable Diseases Coordinator Lilian Karoki during the interview.

By  David Muchui

What you need to know:

  • The World Health Organization recommends the vaccination for girls aged between nine and 14 years before exposure to HPV, which is sexually transmitted.
  • The global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer requires every country to have 90 per cent of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15, and 70 per cent of women screened by the age of 35 and again by 45 years.

Meru County Health department is targeting to vaccinate 97, 000 girls against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) by the end of this month.

