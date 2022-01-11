WHO leads global initiative to end cervical cancer

Women waiting to be screened for cervical cancer in Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on January 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strategy holds that 90 per cent of girls be fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15.
  • Seventy per cent of women should use a high-performance test by the age of 35, and again by 45.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer and the World Health Organisation have launched an ambitious strategy to guide the elimination of cervical cancer.

